Local expert talks the ‘smoking gun’ in Derek Chauvin trial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world watched as former officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes. Tuesday’s verdict sent shockwaves across the country.

Many of the jurors who convicted Chauvin of murder and manslaughter had never seen the entire video. You could say the smoking gun in this whole trial was that footage.

The I-Team spoke with Tyler Parry, associate professor of African-American studies at UNLV.

“You know, this is what separates so many past cases from this one in particular, in that the video itself was so long, and you could see the callous behavior of Chauvin, that it is undeniable that, regardless of whether or not he was using a move that was endorsed by the Minneapolis PD that that in of itself is a problem that that would even be allowable in trying to detain a suspect of a crime,” said Parry.

During the trial, the former officer’s attorney tried to convince the jury Floyd died of a heart condition, drug use, even carbon-monoxide coming out of the police car.

The jury did not buy that — and juries have to agree as a group whether or not a person is guilty.

“I think that resonated with the jurors, and at the very least, this offers some hope that not only should police tactics change throughout the United States, not only in Minneapolis, but around the country, but that they will,” said Parry.