Local entertainer’s RV stolen full of life’s belonging’s in SW valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas entertainer who’s spent his life on the local stage is asking the community for help finding his stolen RV.

“We just want our RV back,” Trammel said. “And we want to roll on with our life.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic put Joe Trammel’s comedy performances on hold, he and his family packed their things to hold socially distant shows on the road.

However, that plan was shattered earlier this week, when someone stole his RV on August 4. It was parked in a lot outside Trammel’s gated community near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

Trammel and his wife, Jessica, tell 8 News Now the trailer’s hitch was locked but the thief appeared to have broken it.

“It was ready to go,” Trammel said of the trailer, packed with his family’s belongings. “All their toys, their hover boards, their bikes and their school stuff ready to go. We had the pop up tent ready to perform and entertain.”

Now, with the family’s house already sold, their clothing and furniture gone, and their savings spent, the future is anything but certain.

“The last 25 years of my life and the last 5 years of my life as a family here just flashed before me,” Trammel said, explaining the moment he learned the RV was gone. “Because everything was in there. I’m still in shock.”

That’s why the Trammel family is asking anyone who may know anything to consider what’s at stake and come forward with information.

“The pandemic turned into a ‘plan-demic’ and the ‘plan-demic’ turned into what do we do now?” Trammel said of his current situation.

“We’re home,” Trammel’s wife Jessica concluded, pleading the public for help. “And we need our home to be home.”

Trammel reported the incident with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. He asks anyone who may have seen the vehicle to contact the department.

The RV is a later model blue and white “Nash” brand. It has a hitch, so someone would be towing it with a truck or SUV.

Anyone with any information should contact Las Vegas Metro Police Enterprise Area Command at 702-828-4809 or the department’s main information line at 702-828-3111.