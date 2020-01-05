Local entertainer, JTruthPA, to headline show at Aliante Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is filled with talented dancers, singers and performers. Local entertainer, JTruthPA, joined 8 News Now to talk about his journey into the music industry and how he landed a top gig at Aliante Casino and Hotel.

Jonathan Rodriguez, known as JTruthPA, is a Philadelphia native who got his musical start and following after performing on Las Vegas’ Fremont Street.

JTruthPA’s show at Aliante Casino, “The Light, Love and Positive Vibes Experience,” will be on Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. Tickets are available here.