Local elementary school builds garden in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ries Elementary might soon look a little greener after some help from the nonprofit ‘Green Our Planet.’ Together, students, staff and community volunteers built a garden at the school today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The project was three years in the making, and several factors slowed development. Despite the hiccups, everyone is ecstatic that it’s been completed.

Principal Mario Quinonez was impressed by the turn out today

“It’s amazing, for it being a Monday, three-day holiday,” remarked Quinonez. “Monday morning, people just came out and put their best foot forward. It says something, that up here at Ries Elementary, we get it done.”

The ultimate goal for the garden is to transform it into a sanctuary for students, a place where they can sit, relax and unplug. The hope it also to give students responsibilities, like garden upkeep, and teach the a little about the science of plants.