Local eighth grader raises more than $20K for cancer research

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One young man in Las Vegas is starting a remarkable movement.

We first told you about Quinton Krull on Friday. At 13-years-old, he’s organized St. Baldrick’s head shaving events at three different valley schools to raise money for cancer research.

He’s also shaving small parts of his hair at a time, to draw more attention to his cause. You can see he started Saturday at McMullan’s Pub.

He’s raised nearly $22,000 of his $24,000 goal. If you want to donate to the cause, CLICK HERE.

