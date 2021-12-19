Local eatery serves up holiday cheer with hundreds of decorations, lights, trees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- One restaurant on the east side of the valley is covered in holiday cheer.

The Plate Bar and Grill near Lamb and Sahara is covered in hundreds of holiday decorations and lights. Each area has its own display, including the bathroom, the stage, and the dining area.

“I believe they’ve counted over 100,” said, Laurie Everts, owner.

Everts says about how many trees fill the venue,

The over-the-top holiday decorations have become a tradition at the restaurant.

“We made it through the worst part of the pandemic but there are still so many things that are not the same. there are shortages on product delivery problem, every day is a struggle,” Everts said.

(KLAS-TV)

Everts says their loyal neighborhood customers helped them stay afloat and helped them expand their jolly decor.

“It’s calming. it’s a great atmosphere. you can just relax. there is so much tension in the world and during this holiday season. it just time to relax and enjoy the holiday view.” Everts added.

Even if you’re a grinch your heart will grow three sizes counting the Santas at the plate bar and grill.