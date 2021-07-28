Local eateries urge kindness as they prepare to implement mask policies

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — As of 12:01 a.m. Friday morning, masks will make a comeback. This mandate comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations for areas with high levels of transmission, including Clark County.

While some people are for it, others are against the measure. Many are feeling frustrated, and others are scared.

“Basically, the risk of getting the virus is greater now than it has ever been before,” said Dr. Cort Lohff, chief medical officer at the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

SNHD is warning we’re seeing more COVID infections in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, renewing a call for people to wear masks.

Ivonne Wallace, co-owner of Pacific Diner in Henderson and Mr. Mamas, says their staff has continued to wear masks because of so many visitors.

Nevada indoor mask policy 😷 goes into effect Friday, no matter vaccination status.

Many Valley restaurants have started to put signs 🪧 🆙 @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/tcyWgiQfD0 — Sally Jaramillo (@SallyjTV) July 28, 2021

“A lot of visitors not just from our surrounding states but all over the country,” she told 8 News Now.

She says while it’s not a big change to them, they have noticed a lull in business through the latest swing in numbers.

“People are starting to get concerned again as the numbers rise,” she said. “I think a big thing for us small business owners is taking care of our staff and customers. With our frustration, we just know that we have to do whatever is right for them.”

Lindo Michoacan owner Javier Barajas agrees with the mask guidelines while Wallace hopes everyone understands.

“We are going to do everything we can that is in our hands to implement the policy,” Barajas said. Wallace noted, “The hard thing is the general public is not being nice to customer service.”

Wallace and Barajas remind the community that their business license and employees mean the world to them and hope people choose to be kind.

“Please don’t get mad if we ask them to wear the mask,” Barajas urged.

SNHD says it’s hard to say when the recommendation will end. Right now, 50% of Nevada’s population still needs to get vaccinated.