SafeNest Coffee is launching to give survivors the chance to work toward economic independence and live abuse-free lives. (SafeNest)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SafeNest is launching its own coffee brand to help survivors work toward financial stability.

SafeNest is Nevada’s largest nonprofit dedicated to helping survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The organization is launching SafeNest Coffee to give survivors the chance to work toward economic independence, rebuild confidence, and live abuse-free lives.

Coffee purchases are fulfilled by shelter residents, and orders are packaged and shipped to homes or businesses in the U.S. Jobs for residents include fulfillment and shipping, sales and marketing, and community engagement.

“Economic instability is a link that binds victims to their abusers,” said SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger. “The goal of SafeNest Coffee is to provide survivors with workplace training and a paycheck and give individuals, organizations, and businesses an opportunity to make an impact by doing something as simple as having a cup of coffee.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, between 94% to 99% of domestic violence victims experience economic abuse, and economic abuse is a very common reason victims stay in abusive relationships.

Two one-pound bags of whole bean or pre-ground coffee are priced at $45, and monthly subscriptions offer a $5 discount per box. Shipping costs average $7 to $9 per box. Coffee pods will be available by mid-August.

Orders will be shipped on Thursdays and Fridays starting July 15. To place an order, visit this link.