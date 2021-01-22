Local dog loses human family to COVID-19, needs help after emergency surgery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s no secret COVID-19 has turned so many peoples’ lives upside down, but it’s also put our pets through months of hardship.

“I don’t know how she’s been so sweet and affectionate, given the pain she has been in, ” Francesca Fulciniti, executive director of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society said of local dog Bella.

The 7-year-old Schnauzer mix has been through hell and back, after losing her human family to COVID.

“We got a call from Bella’s extended family,” Fulciniti shared, “that her owner had recently passed away from COVID.”

Bella was then plagued with bladder stones so large and life threatening, she had to undergo emergency surgery Friday.

Unfortunately, Bella isn’t alone in this experience. Fulciniti said the pandemic has forced so many to give up the animals they love due to health or financial hardships.

“Bella’s case illustrates a much larger issue that we’re seeing across the board in our programs,” she explained.

“We get a number of calls and inquiries from people who are looking for resources to help their pets,” Fulciniti said, “because they may have lost their job or they are worried about housing and security.”

Therefore, the Heaven Can Wait team is turning to the Southern Nevada community for help.

They’re asking anyone with the means to donate or even adopt. Fulciniti added that Bella and other pets in her same tough spot would be eternally grateful.

“We think she’s worth every penny; she’s been through a lot,” she concluded. “And if a pup deserves it, it’s definitely Bella. She needs a break.”

Bella’s surgery cost a few thousand dollars. She will also most likely need to stay on an expensive, prescription diet for the rest of her life.

If you’d like to donate and help her, visit the Heaven Can Wait website here.

If you are interested in providing a loving home to Bella or any other dog that is part of Heaven Can Wait’s “Pups on Parole” program, reach out at dogs@hcws.org for more information.