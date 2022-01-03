Local dog boarding facility owner facing animal abuse charge

KLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Criminal charges have now been filed after a woman says her dog died at a boarding facility in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

In December, 8 News Now shared a story of a family who said their dog died days after its stay at PawZazz near Nellis and Lake Mead.

Now, animal rights advocate Gina Greisen says charges have filed against the owner of PawZazz after a different dog called Mora died there in July.

Greisen says she rescued Mora and took her there for several days to be boarded. Then she got a text from someone at the facility that Mora passed away.

Greisen said the necropsy on the dog determined it died from heat stroke. She filed a report with animal control.

After an investigation, the district attorney’s office filed felony animal cruelty charges against owner Victor Garcia-Herrera at PawZazz.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson says the evidence is there for them to file charges. “This was the case where the dog was left in the care of an individual and apparently he did not pay enough attention to this dog in these circumstances and the dog die under his care.”

In December, Scott Atencio said their dog died after being boarded at the facility.

Garcia-Herrera is scheduled to be in court early next month.

8 News Now did reach out to PawZazz for comment, but have not received anything at this time.