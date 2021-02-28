Local doctors provide tips on helping prepare kids as they return to classrooms Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Clark County School District students may have some first day of school jitters as they head back to in-person class Monday morning.

From computer screens to the classroom, CCSD students have been learning from home since March 2020. As kids prepare to see their teacher and classmates in person, they might be anxious.

Professor Katherine Lee, a school psychologist and assistance professor in residence at UNLV, says it’s a good idea for parents to have a calming routine the night before. She encourages families to have clothes laid out and bags packed and ready to go.

“What we are trying to encourage in our children in general, whether it’s a pandemic or not, is to feel safe exploring the world and to know there are other adults that they can trust and respect and be safe around,” Professor Lee said.

When morning comes, parents are the first step in the district’s new safety protocol.

“Parents are going to be asked to do a health assessment for their children thirty minutes before they load onto the bus or thirty minutes before they attend school. That just means make sure your child isn’t sick,” Dr. Sonya Aikels, a Las Vegas pediatrician, said. “Make sure your child doesn’t have a runny nose, cough, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, or fever greater than 104 degrees. If any of those symptoms are present, your child should stay home.”

Kids will wear masks most of the time while they are at school, and will only take them off when eating or drinking.

Doctors say the child must have a properly fitting mask they can adjust on their own.

Other helpful items students should have in their backpacks include hand sanitizer and wipes.