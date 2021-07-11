Local doctor warns about dangers of heat waves, gives tips to handle heat-related illnesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the past few days, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue has responded to more than 50 heat-related calls. With so much entertainment and events returning to the valley, a local doctor is reminding people about the dangers of heat waves.

“Really not being prepared and not realizing how quickly you can run into trouble with dehydration, heat exhaustion or the body overheating,” said Dr. Warren Volker, Chief Clinical Officer at Intermountain Healthcare.

Individuals living in the Las Vegas desert may be used to one or two days of 110 degrees, but dangers loom when extreme temperatures last for several days, like what the valley is seeing this week.

On Saturday, Las Vegas hit 117 degrees, tying the all-time high temperature recorded in the city, according to the National Weather Service.

While some may think they are drinking enough water, Dr. Volker says they could be at a deficit and not even know it.

“A person should be drinking six to eight [cups] a day, and in men, about eight to 10 bottles a day, which equates to about a gallon per day,” he explained.

Many hit a splash pad or pool to cool off during these record-breaking days of heat. While water does cool body temperature, people still sweat and lose fluid. Adding an alcoholic beverage doesn’t help, the doctor noted.

“We see this all the time, especially at the resorts and such. People that just aren’t used to this, they will get very woozy very quickly,” he said. “They need fluid resuscitation very quickly. The alcohol has dehydrated them so much. Their body temperature immediately goes up.”

When a person experiences heat exhaustion, heat stroke or dehydration, they may feel dizzy or tired. Other signs include muscle pain or spasms. If this happens, Dr. Volker says to give them water and move them to a cool place.

If a person passes out, they need medical attention immediately.

He warns those that venture outdoors in the early morning or evening to avoid the head to remain on high alert.

“We are still getting quite a bit of radiation on our bodies and our bodies will remain hotter. It does seem cooler overall, but it doesn’t mean that you are not going to get into trouble as well,” Dr. Volker said.

Certain populations are more vulnerable to hotter temperatures.

Dr. Volker advises everyone to pay extra attention to young children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical conditions.