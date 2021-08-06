Local doctor urges parents to monitor child’s mental health as new school year begins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With less than a week before a new school year begins, a local doctor is hoping to raise awareness on mental health in children.

Dr. Sheldon Jacobs, a licensed marriage and family therapist on behalf of Hope Means Nevada, a statewide community-driven initiative to eliminate teen suicide, said the changes students are dealing with as they prepare to return to face-to-face schooling and current mask mandates can trigger anxiety and uncertainty.

He also says there are early signs of struggle that parents can look for during the first few weeks of a new school year.

Monitoring a child’s behavior for changes not regularly present in their day-to-day life, including emotional outbursts or attachment issues can help.

