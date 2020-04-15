Live Now
Local doctor stresses urgent need for face masks, asks public to help sew them

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local OB-GYN says there is an urgent need to help make masks across the valley. She is hoping the community can step up and lend a hand to help protect healthcare workers in Clark County.

The I-Team spoke with Dr. Staci McHale last week about her mission to protect her staff and patients, along with other medical workers.

There has been a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, in Southern Nevada and nationwide. Masks are one of those much-needed items.

Currently, there are more than 5,000 facial masks requested from medical providers in Southern Nevada. Five hundred are made and ready to go; however, there is material to make more and people who sew are needed.

Dr. McHale is spearheading the “Mask a Hero” project with the Clark County Medical Society. If you can help sew, local doctors are asking you to join the project.

To help, please CLICK HERE and sign up.

