Local doctor stresses urgent need for face masks, asks public to help sew them

Woman hands using the sewing machine to sew the face medical mask during the coronavirus pandemia. Home made diy protective mask against virus.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local OB-GYN says there is an urgent need to help make masks across the valley. She is hoping the community can step up and lend a hand to help protect healthcare workers in Clark County.

The I-Team spoke with Dr. Staci McHale last week about her mission to protect her staff and patients, along with other medical workers.

There has been a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, in Southern Nevada and nationwide. Masks are one of those much-needed items.

Currently, there are more than 5,000 facial masks requested from medical providers in Southern Nevada. Five hundred are made and ready to go; however, there is material to make more and people who sew are needed.

Dr. McHale is spearheading the “Mask a Hero” project with the Clark County Medical Society. If you can help sew, local doctors are asking you to join the project.

To help, please CLICK HERE and sign up.