Local doctor shares tips for maintaining healthy eyes through pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we visit our doctors, but experts say we can’t let it lead to a pandemic with our own healthcare or eyesight.

8 News Now spoke to Dr. Daniel LaRoche, an eye surgeon and glaucoma specialist, about some common-sense precautions to help keep your eyes and your child’s eyes healthy.

Dr. LaRoche says adults should get their eyes checked, once a year.

“You want to get checked for cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, to prevent loss of vision and blindness,” said Dr. LaRoche.

An annual visit for children is important as well, not only to assess their vision, but Dr. Daniel LaRoche says you want to avoid a condition known as “amblyopia.”

“Where they use one eye because the other eye is not seeing well it deviates and shuts down, that can be prevented,” Dr. LaRoche said.

With distance learning, increased time on digital devices can be even more dangerous for children than adults. Adults with eyestrain get up and move around, children tend to stay put and push on through that.

Dr. LaRoche says, as parents we need to help kids regulate when they take breaks.

“When kids are using the computer close up a lot more often, sometimes parents can make observations how clearly they see, if they are getting headaches, that’s a trigger,” Dr. LaRoche said.

The vision impact institute and the cooper institute collaborated to provide parents with healthy tips to incorporate into a child’s day. The first is the “20-20-20 rule.”

“Every 20 minutes you spend looking at the screen, take a 20 second break and look at something 20 feet away,” Dr. LaRoche said. “This allows your eyes to relax a little bit, then you can come back to the screen. Then every hour to two, take a break and walk around.”

Also, make sure your child maintains an appropriate distance from the screen, with the “1-2-10 rule.”

Mobile phones – one foot away

Desktop devices and laptops – two feet away

TV screens – roughly 10 feet away

Also, refrain from using digital devices within two hours of bedtime. Doing this enables our bodies to secrete the normal levels of melatonin, which is an important hormone for sleep.