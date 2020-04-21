Local doctor says precautions must be taken to keep COVID-19 at bay when the Strip, other parts of Las Vegas reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas resorts and businesses are considering new health guidelines. 8 News NOW spoke with a Las Vegas doctor regarding the measures that will need to be taken to keep the coronavirus at bay and prevent a second wave of the virus.

Ever since the mandate to close non-essential businesses, some resorts on the Strip have been losing millions. 8 News NOW reached out to a number of properties on the Strip and in the valley to see if any other plans have been made. Many of the properties say plans would be released in the near future.

8 News NOW spoke to Las Vegas Dr. Christopher Choi, and in his opinion, the peak is behind us, and we need to start thinking about reopening, but he also said properties and other businesses need an enforceable plan.

“If we just open up full force all at once, we are going to potentially run into a massive second wave of infection; that is not the right way in my opinion it needs to be done in stages,” Dr. Choi said.

Dr. Choi believes a month’s time will give businesses time to train employees and be ready for customers. He also says a lot of what will happen when it comes to reopening will depend on the number of new cases in the next few weeks.