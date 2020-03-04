Local doctor gives advice on hand sanitizer usage as coronavirus spreads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronavirus is continuing to spread and some stores are running low on products like hand sanitizer as people take precautions against the virus.

When it comes to buying the best hand sanitizer, a local doctor says there is no hand sanitizer that is more effective than others when it comes to preventing the virus. What matters is that the product is alcohol-based.

Mountain View Hospital is placing hand-sanitizer stations outside of patient and staff entrances, along with information on coronavirus.

The CDC says hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent alcohol will be effective in preventing it. While this is an added precaution, hand sanitizer should not be an individual’s main line of defense.

Doctors says hand sanitizer should only be used if soap and water are not available.

“You want to be going in between your fingers, under your fingernails, and the back of your hands,” Dr. Clarence Dunagan, Chairman of Emergency Department said. “If you have a ring on, you want to get underneath the surface of whatever jewelry you’re wearing like a watch or a ring and be sure the skin is being washed with soap and water.”

With some stores selling out of hand sanitizer, recipes for homemade hand sanitizer are now popping up online.

Doctor Dunagan says the public should only be using commercially made products that have been tested.