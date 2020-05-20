Local doctor explains more on how and whether hydroxychloroquine can treat COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A drug called Hydroxychloroquine is being tested as a potential treatment for COVDI-19, and those tests are in the early stages. But President Donald J. Trump said he has been taking it.

The statement has caused some renewed interest in the drug. Right now, Hydroxychloroquine is able to be prescribed in Nevada for COVID-19, but it’s under very strict guidelines.

The patient must be confirmed to have coronavirus, and it can only be prescribed by a doctor under their supervision.

8 News NOW Anchor Kirsten Joyce interviewed local cardiologist, Dr. Shadi Daoud, about the drug and what it does. She also asked him if it was ready to be prescribed for COVID-19.