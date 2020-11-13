Local doctor discusses telling the difference between COVID-19, the flu, allergies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you fall ill, it may be tough to determine what you have with the current increase in COVID-19 cases and the onset of cold and flu season.

Doctors are also challenged with differentiating between symptoms of a cold, flu and the coronavirus, especially as the weather has changed in Southern Nevada.

If you wake up with itchy eyes or a runny nose, it could be allergies, which usually taper off in cold weather. Congestion in your nose and a mild cough could mean you have a cold.

“Allergies and colds tend to be relatively mild,” said Dr. Andrew Eisen of Valley Health System. “They’re annoying; they’re incredibly unpleasant, but people tend to not be really beaten down by those types of symptoms.”

Eisen says it can be very difficult to distinguish between the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 early on. It may require testing.

Both have overlapping symptoms, such as fever, body aches, fatigue or cough. Eisen adds that preventative measures, such as a flu vaccine, are crucial.

“The key is really to do as many of the things as we can to layer on top of one another to decrease the risk,” Eisen explained.

Not only can it prevent the need for medical treatment, or lessen the severity of your illness, but it will also alleviate some pressure off local hospitals.

“When you layer in flu and COVID, that’s a perfect storm for overflowing and hospitals being overwhelmed with a surge in patients that we just can’t handle,” said Mason Van Houweling, CEO of UMC.

People with mild symptoms of the flu or COVID are encouraged to have clear communication with their primary care physician. Many do telemedicine.

Severe symptoms, such as a persistent, high fever or difficulty breathing, should be addressed immediately.

Hospitals tend to see an uptick in pneumonia cases this time of year, as well. Symptoms would be a persistent cough that comes from deep in the chest, paired with localized chest pain.