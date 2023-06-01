LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Moonshine often conjures up images of an illegal homemade liquor that became popular during Prohibition. However, there is a local distillery making legal moonshine, or whiskey and it has a unique twist.

17A Stillery produces City Light Shine whiskeys that have flavors like blueberry, key lime, or salted caramel.

June 1 is National Moonshine Day and mixologists Marissa and Dane Pretkus with the Horse Trailer Hideout Bar in downtown Las Vegas say they are fans of City Light Shine.

“We love to support local businesses. City Light Shine has been around since 2016,” Marissa Pretkus said. “They make some pretty fantastic spirits.”

The two stopped by the 8 News Now studios to mix up some special drinks.