Local dispensary to offer free pre-roll to citizens who vote early

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local dispensary is creating an incentive to encourage Las Vegans to get out and vote. The+Source will offer a complimentary pre-roll with a minimum purchase to all customers who vote early in Nevada.

From Monday, Feb. 17 through Saturday, Feb. 22, all customers who come to Source wearing their ‘I Voted’ sticker will receive a complimentary .7-gram pre-roll with a minimum purchase of $20.

In addition, from Friday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 23, all customers who spend a minimum of $75 will receive two complimentary pre-rolls with any purchase and all customers who spend a minimum of $100 will receive three complimentary pre-rolls with any purchase.

The company offers more than 30 different strains of cannabis, as well as a variety of concentrates, edibles and related medical marijuana products.

The+Source has two locations in the valley, including one on Rainbow and Sahara as well as one in Henderson on Eastern Avenue.