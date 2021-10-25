Local dental office to offer free treatment to veterans in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special service for local veterans in the Las Vegas valley will get underway on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Free dental work will be offered to veterans on a first come first serve basis at local dental office in the central part of the valley.

From fillings, and extractions, to cleanings, Infinity Dental will offer its services to all veterans with proof of military service.

For more information contact Infinity Dental at 8940 W. Tropicana Ave. (Durango and Tropicana) or by calling (702) 248-4448.

