Local demonstrators gather for 2nd night in a row to support Cuban people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the second night in a row, local demonstrators took to the streets of Las Vegas to show support for the Cuban people.

Those who spoke with 8 News Now Wednesday said their family and friends in the country are suffering and they’re organizing these events to stand by them.

“We need all the support possible,” Cuban American Juan Rodriguez said. “From every corner of the earth.”

Chants, cries, and pleas for change carried across the streets of Las Vegas, as dozens stand with those suffering more than 2,400 miles away.

“The Cuban people are dying,” Cuban American Maria Caminero exclaimed. “The Cuban people are hungry.”

Thousands of Cubans are calling for an end to the country’s 62-year Communist regime, taking to the streets for the first time in decades.

They’re citing deteriorating living conditions, food shortages and price hikes, only made worse by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are here because we are sick and tired of having 62 years of communism,” Caminero added. “And brutal dictatorship inside our island.”

“We do need help from the government, from the UN,” Ruiz said. “We need some help because our people cannot do it by themselves.”

Those here in the valley are asking the United States government for help. They also want everyone to understand that they’re fighting for those they love, and the freedom they so desperately deserve.

“When you tell people here how life is in Cuba, they don’t believe you,” Ruiz concluded. “It’s either now or never.”

On Wednesday night, reports surfaced of the Cuban government temporarily lifting restrictions on the food and medicine travelers can bring as an apparent concession to demands, but protests continue across the country.

Here in Las Vegas, another demonstration is planned for Friday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m.

The event will be held at 2950 E. Tropicana Avenue.