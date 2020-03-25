Local daycare takes extra precautions to offer safe and sanitized space for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day cares are one of many businesses that are deemed ‘essential’ across the state of Nevada. And although many are losing attendance and money because of the coronavirus, they’re staying open to help those that need it.

The class sizes for Peace Garden Child Care is down 90%, and it’s a difficult time for them, but they’ve decided to stay open to offer a safe and sanitized space for kids.

For workers at Peace Garden Child Care safety is the top priority.

“Wiping the doors down, the counters down, the pens; everything is wiped down as people are coming in and out,” said Lori Goldstein, the assistant director at Peace Garden Child Care.

On top of that, workers are scrubbing down hallway floors, bathrooms, and high-touch surfaces with disinfectant or bleach. Kids also have their temperature taken regularly, and are asked to constantly wash their hands.

The assistant directors say they’re taking these steps so that they can continue to help families who need it most—especially those on the frontlines of the pandemic in the healthcare industry.

Right now, Peace Garden Child Care is offering first responders, military personnel, and healthcare professionals 30 days of free childcare.

[It’s] “a blessing to the families that aren’t able to afford childcare normally or don’t have availability on their families ends,” said Tyera Coleman, the assistant director of Peace Gardens Child Care.

Peace Garden has enough space to care for 120 kids at a time. Now with less than 20 in the building, social distancing is not a problem.

The daycare just ordered brand new furniture, supplies, and toys as an added level of safety.

According to Coleman, while the business has been hit hard, they’re doing everything they can to support the community during this time of uncertainty.