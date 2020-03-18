Local daycare helps working parents during coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With people being laid off across the Valley, many parents are pulling their kids out of childcare facilities. One local daycare has decided to stay open despite the current situation.

Kids Are Us is working to help those who have to go to work.

Tuesday was supposed to be party at the facility, with parents celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with their kids. But due to COVID-19, the kids who are still coming will be sectioned into rooms with no parents allowed.

This is one of many changes Kimberli Helaire-Smith has had to take to keep the kids and her staff safe.

Right now, the daycare only has 40 of its 80 spots filled.

“A lot of the parents have called and said they’ve either quit their job or been laid off; they work for the airport, they work for the casinos and don’t have the hours,” said Helaire-Smith. “A lot of them have school-aged kids. They say they are just going to stay home with their kids and ride it out until the district opens back up.”

In the meantime, Kimberli is now stepping up to help those who have to be at work.

On Tuesday morning, she got a call from UnitedHealthcare, asking if she had space. She’s now working directly with local medical professionals to watch their kids.