Local day trader details his experience as GameStop, AMC make surprising stock market surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — GameStop is the latest battleground between the financial elite and small investors. Shares of the company soared nearly 800 percent over the past week.

All last year, GameStop was struggling, and big Wall Street investors saw an opportunity. They started shorting the stock, betting it would drop.

That action angered the small investors who used social media and apps, encouraging others to buy, creating massive losses for those big-time investors.

The same happened when movie theater chain AMC saw its stock surge more than 300 percent Wednesday after #saveamc began trending on Twitter.

Las Vegas resident Danny Silva says he watched as people then took their GameStop profits and moved them to AMC.

“I was able to ride it all the way up, I scalped in and out, sell early, and I got back in when it’s lower, rode it up, able to make money myself, which I’m pretty happy about,” Silva said.

Silva says he is pretty new at day trading. He started last may when he was furloughed from his job and needed to make some extra income.

He says it is a commitment if you are going to do it yourself because you constantly have to watch it.

“I still don’t have a great idea of what I’m doing, but I follow these social media guys. Sometimes it really pays off,” Silva said.

Still, the experts say the best way to invest in the stock market is to either work with a financial advisor or a retirement portfolio manager. If you do see a stock that you’re interested in investing in, do the research and buy essentially on the fundamentals.