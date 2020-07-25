Local dance studio creates program to help kids, families with digital learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now that distance learning is the new normal for students in the Clark County School District, the community is getting creative with ways to make it work successfully.

A dance studio in the northwest part of the valley is offering some relief for families struggling to provide online resources for their kids.

Dance Connection, a studio that has been focused on supporting and instructing young dancers in Las Vegas, will soon be filled with desks.

The studio is preparing for a new routine, with their enrichment program called “DC Cares.”

“It’s important to me to keep some kind of normalcy for these kids,” Cherilyn Beanan, the owner of Dance Connection told 8 News Now.

Beanan came up with the concept just this week. Students will bring their own devices to attend virtual classes during the day.

They’ll have their own desk where they can focus on school work and take part in distanced social interactions.

Beanan said this set up can help parents balance their schedules.

“Whether it’s a working parent or just a parent who doesn’t want to keep fighting with their child to get their work done,” this program can assist with working families, she said.

In addition to school work, Beanan wants to offer some comfort to help students through this unfamiliar process of beginning the school year with online education. The studio plans to offer stress management techniques, such as yoga or stretching, to help students with anxiety they may be experiencing.

Of course, artistic outlets, such as dance, journaling, acting and singing will also be offered.

“Not only am I here to help them facilitate and navigate the remote learning, but I want them to be able to still express themselves and have that performing art as their outlet,” Beanan added.

DC Cares is available for Grades K-8. To note, this is an enrichment program, not a licensed day care. They will not be giving instruction, but instead, helping kids with a pre-assigned curriculum.

There are 30 spots and they’ll be split up into different rooms based on grade level.

For more information on the program, click HERE.