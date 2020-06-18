Local DACA recipients react to Supreme Court decision to uphold program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump is calling for new supreme court justices, after the court shot down his administration’s attempt to end DACA. It is welcome news for the more than 600,000 young immigrants in the U.S., but they say the fight is not over.

“Even though this decision is important for us, I know that there’s still so much work to do,” said DACA recipient Angel Romero.

Former President Obama created the DACA program by executive order in 2012 after congress failed to pass immigration reform. His former vice president — Joe Biden — says if elected president he will work with congress to make the program permanent.

I stand in support of the Supreme Court decision on DACA and the Governor’s Office for New Americans. I’m proud to have created this Office last session which helps promote opportunities for immigrants, refugees and aspiring Americans, including DREAMers. https://t.co/30X5hxSFwi — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 18, 2020

Here in Nevada there are more than 14,000 dreamers.

DACA recipients in Las Vegas and all around the country are breathing a sigh of relief.

“Today’s decision from the Supreme Court is a win for the undocumented community,” said activist Rico Elcampo.

“This is a country where I grew up, the only place I know and the place that I call home,” assed DACA recipient Carla Ramirez.

Most say they were nervous before the decision came down, and most were shocked by the outcome.

“To my surprise, when I saw the court decided with us, after composing myself I ran into my parents rooms, woke up my mom and looked at her, the only thing I could say was, we won,” said DACA Recipient Joseline Cuevas.

DACA allowed thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to work and get a driver’s license. It also protected the from deportation.

At a press conference hosted by Nevada Immigrant Coalition Undocu Council, activists explained the fight is not over.

Dee Sull — an immigration attorney — says more is to be done to give millions of undocumented immigrants protections.

“Despite this great news and the exhilaration over the decision the court has made it clear that the president has both the power to continue to program and the power to terminate if he follows the correct legal process,” Sull said.

Activists at the event on Thursday said they are now urging recipients to make sure to renew their DACA documentation.