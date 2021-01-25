Local crews make incredible rescue amid wintry storm

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local crews rescued an injured hiker amid hazardous wintry conditions on a mountain Monday morning. The individual reportedly could not walk and was located 300 feet above ground.

Rescue crews from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFAR), Clark County Fire Department and Metro Police conducted a rope rescue, as “white out” conditions prevented any helicopters from assisting.

LVFAR says crews climbed to the hiker and treated the individual for a fracture. They then “packaged” the victim for the descent.

After crews descended to the parking lot, the hiker was transported to the hospital. They are stable.

Thank you to all of the crews for their valiant efforts during this operation!