Local couple’s family loses home in Super Typhoon Yuku

Thousands of fellow Americans are picking up the pieces after a devastating storm in the South Pacific.

Category 5+ Super Typhoon Yuku swallowed the North Marinas Islands Thursday. The U.S. Territories sit just outside of Guam.

8 News Now spoke with a Las Vegas valley couple with a close connection to one of the islands. The storm just flattened their son’s family’s home in Saipan, leaving them stuck in a pile of rubble.

“I just burst into tears, and I thought, ‘oh my god, they just lost their home,'” Lori Saipan said.

Lori and David both describe the agony after a disaster. They speak about Lori’s son, his wife and their four young children who live on the terror-stricken territory.

“That whole street is flooded and destroyed,” she said. “Trees are gone, and peoples roofs are gone.”

Super Typhoon Yuku is the strongest storm ever to slam this part of the South Pacific. It’s stolen one life so far and left thousands stranded on the streets.

“It breaks my heart that nobody is paying attention,” Lori said. “These are human beings; they have family and cousins and aunts and uncles that are still there.”

“Papa loves you guys very much,” David said, speaking to his grandchildren. “You guys may not understand what’s going on, but just know that help is on the way.”

They’re asking for everyone’s help, as the whole community starts the road to recovery.

“The devastation that I saw just talking to him today, there’s a lot of need there,” Lori added. “A lot of need there.”

The Saipans said they’re sending strength 6,000 miles across the sea to help people build a new life after this tragedy.

“All I can do is tell them, it’s going to be okay, there’s a plan in all this,” David said. “You are not alone.”

The Springs Church of Las Vegas is holding a drive to collect donations for the victims on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The church is located at 4161 N. Rancho Drive, Suite #110

You can also call 702-912-4479.