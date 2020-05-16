Local couple, Vitalant team up to host blood drive on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local couple recently bought a basketball court gym in the west valley and is opening its doors for a good cause this weekend.

Claire Kohatsu and her husband bought the 45,000-square-foot five-court basketball facility right before the shutdown began in mid-March.

Because it is sitting empty, the couple decided to put it to good use and host a blood drive.

While the Kohatsu’s recruit donors, Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, will be in charge of drawing blood.

Vitalant, a nonprofit transfusion medicine organization, says it is need of blood donations during the COVID-19 crisis. So, the Kohatsu’s are renting the space out for free.

The blood drive will be held Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Basketball Center. It is located at 7350 Prairie Falcon Road, Suite 110, near Tenaya Way and Smoke Ranch Road.

