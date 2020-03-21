Local couple places flowers on graves after having to cancel wedding because of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Along with social distancing, fear, and uncertainty, the coronavirus has out brought a lot of the good in humanity. Las Vegas NOW Host Mercedes Martinez shared the story of her friends, Olivia and Jeremy, on social media Thursday night.

Olivia and Jeremy are a couple who were supposed to get married this past weekend, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was canceled. After the cancellation, they had bundles of beautiful white roses that were going to be used for the wedding, but nowhere for them to go.

The couple decided to donate all of the flowers to hospitals and nursing homes, but unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, hospitals and nursing homes are not taking deliveries at this time. They can’t take any chances of the virus getting into the facility.

So instead, the couple sent the flowers to the children’s cemetery. Numerous bouquets of flowers now line the plots of children lost too soon.

Mercedes also received a picture from one of her Mix 94.1 listeners. Victoria Holcombe said the flowers were on her son’s site at the cemetery where the flowers where delivered.