Local couple gets engaged under light-up display on Red Rock Resort windows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Rock Resort Casino, Resort & Spa lit up a local couple’s engagement Friday night with a bright-light proposal for all of Summerlin to see.

TV personality Jillian Lopez said, “YES” to her now fiancé, entrepreneur Kyle Markman under the backdrop of an over-sized “MARRY ME?” that was lit up in the resort’s hotel tower windows.

Markman, who has been dating Lopez for over three years, said he chose Red Rock Resort as his proposal location because it is their “home away from home.”

According to Station Casinos, he told Lopez they would be going to the opening of a local drive-in movie theater.

He then blindfolded her when they got closer to Red Rock. Markman then escorted her to a spot on the pool deck, removed the blindfold revealing the bold letters and knelt to one knee to pop the question.

The future bride to be said “YES!” while fighting back tears.

Photo courtesy of Erik Kabik

“Red Rock is one of our favorite local’s casinos in town and we’ve spent many nights here seeing concerts, going to dinner and hanging poolside,” said Markman. “I’m so excited to marry my best friend and I’m beyond thankful to the Red Rock team for coordinating this huge, and amazing surprise.”