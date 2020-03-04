Local company works with others to filter, recycle cooking oil

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One local woman is trying to make fried food more favorable to the environment. Lauren Wanco franchises a company called “Filta,” which works with companies that have fryers to filter their used cooking oil or recycle it.

Currently, Filta works with the Aces, McCarran Airport and the Las Vegas Ballpark.

“Last year it was our inaugural season and we were able to save them 7,000 pounds of oil just through filtration, and then when we weren’t able to filter, we were able to recycle that oil into biodiesel,” Wanco said.

Filta’s owner says she has high hopes for her company. Since they already work with the local teams, Wanco hopes to score a new partner when Allegiant Stadium opens.

The Las Vegas Ballpark has 10 fryers, whereas Allegiant is expected to have 90.