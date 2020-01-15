Local company makes employee’s dream of having a child come true by donating $15K to the couple

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas couple struggling for years to get pregnant received the gift of a lifetime, and it’s all thanks to a local painting company.

For new parents Antonio Bocanegra and Bertha Oliva, their one-month-old baby girl Allyson is the miracle they’ve always waited for and wanted.

“It’s a blessing month. Honestly, it’s just something I can’t describe; how happiness we are,” said Bocanegra.

The couple struggled with infertility issues for about a decade.

“We tried so many treatments, and nothing happened,” said Bocanegra.

Olivia’s last hope was to undergo In-vitro Fertilization, but there was one issue hindering that; the procedure is very costly. But the company Bocanegra worked for, Unforgettable Coatings, stepped in to help.

In 2017, Unforgettable Coatings surprised Bocanegra and Olivia with $15,000 to pay for the treatment. The company’s unforgettable gift was meant to help people struggling with pregnancies and adoptions.

“Infertility has been something that has affected people close to me,” said Cory Summerhays, the CEO of Unforgettable Coatings. “The fact that we could contribute to something like that, that’s something that’s truly unforgettable, and something we can be proud of for the rest of our lives.”

Olivia got pregnant last March, and on Dec. 11, she gave birth to their baby girl Allyson. The new family say they are beyond grateful.

“I say thank you to the company, Cory, for this moment,” Olivia said,. “When I had the surprise, and right now, I see my baby, and I’m so happy.”

“Unforgettable is something amazing,” according to Bocanegra. “And I have an unforgettable moment with my daughter and my wife.”