Local company donates COVID-19 fighting product to Boys & Girls Clubs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we continue the process of reopening the city through Phase 1, everyone is still looking for ways to sanitize and protect our surroundings.

The company MicroGerm Defense Nevada is donating its services to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada for its first-phase reopening.

Unlike conventional products that use poisons and toxic chemicals to kill bacteria, MicroGerm Defense uses proprietary chemistry and nanotechnology with electrically charged particles that have been proven effective on surfaces with COVID-19.

“We wanted to create an opportunity to partner with the Boys & Girls Club and provide a safer environment upon their reopening and really get the children back to engaging with the professionals that are here helping children continue with their dreams and aspirations,” said Gary Wilkos of MicroGerm Defense.

The company is also donating 2,500 masks to the nonprofit.