Local community centers offer help filing taxes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is officially tax season and local community centers are offering help with filing. Volunteers from AARP and the IRS will assist anyone with their personal income tax form.

They will also help with electronic filing at several senior or community centers.

The volunteers are trained to assist in filing tax forms and basic schedules including 1040, 1040A, and 1040EZ, for those having a taxable income up to $59,000. Taxpayers with complex returns are advised to seek paid tax assistance.

If you would like the help, be sure to schedule an appointment at the location you plan on going to.

Locations:

AARP Free Tax Form Preparation (ages 50+)

Mondays and Fridays, Feb. 3-April 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment only. Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-229-1702. Call 702-229-1702 for information and appointments.

VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)

Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; through April 15; by appointment only. Derfelt Senior Center, 3343 W. Washington Ave., 702-229-6601.

The VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make $59,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited-English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. Call 702-229-6601 for an appointment. Bi-lingual assistance is available.

VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (ages 18+)

Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; through April 15; by appointment only. Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St., 702-229-6125. Call 702-229-6125 for appointments.

AARP Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)

Mondays and Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to noon; Feb. 3-April 8; by appointment only. Dula Community Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. Call 702-229-6307 for details and to make an appointment. No walk-ins.

VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)

Tuesday-Thursday; 5 to 8 p.m.; Jan. 28 through April 14; first-come, first-served. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave. Call 702-229-1515 for information. Bi-lingual assistance is available. Walk-ins welcome; no appointments.

AARP Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)

Tuesdays; Feb. 4-April 7; by appointment only. Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave. Call 702-229-1600 for information and appointments.

VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m., Jan. 28 through April 14, by appointment only. Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave. Call 702-229-2488 for appointment and information; bi-lingual assistance available.

Do not forget to bring a copy of your 2018 tax return, social security card, photo ID and 2019 paperwork. Free assistance will run through April 15.

