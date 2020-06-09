Local comic book store to close location in Henderson, cites issues caused by COVID-19

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — After 10 years of operation, a local comic book chain is closing one of its locations due to issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

MaximuM Comics, which operates three locations across the valley, has decided to close their Henderson location after it was hit hard financially by the pandemic.

The shop detailed the rise in rent for the space it occupies as being one of the reasons for its closure. According to a Facebook post on its page, the shop stated the rent nearly doubled from when it first opened in 2010 to now.

“In light of the current global health pandemic we find ourselves in, along with the comic book industry uncertainty and the economic uncertainty of the country, it would be highly irresponsible of me to sign another 5 year lease, at this space or anywhere, really,” the shop stated on Facebook.

The comic book shop’s last day will by July 15. MaximuM Comics plans to have “crazy discounts” for its customers at the Henderson location. The store in Henderson is located at 520 South Marks Street, Suite #130.

In the same Facebook post, the shop said, “Thank you for being such fantastic people, Henderson! We love the time and memories we have had over the years and we hope to see you and your smiling faces at our other locations in town! Look for some of your favorite Henderson people working at the other shops!”

MaximuM Comics has two other locations; one located on Fort Apache in the southwest valley, and another located on Tropical Parkway in the northwest valley.