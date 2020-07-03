Local combat veteran and his family receive special surprise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the Fourth of July, we celebrate the Declaration of Independence. It’s also a day to thank those who served in the military to preserve what the Declaration created.

Today, one local veteran received the “thank you” of a lifetime at Las Vegas Ballpark.

That thank you came in the form of a brand new car! Retired US Army National Guard Specialist Steven Stanley and his family are now the owners of a 2020 Kia Sedona.

A retired combat veteran was honored with a new 2020 Kia Sedona. U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Steven Stanley’s family had no idea about the gift waiting for them at @thelvballpark. Story at Noon, on @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/5C79dPmz5s — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) July 3, 2020

Stanley, a Las Vegas local born and raised, joined the military back in 2006. He was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded in Afghanistan while supporting combat operations.

Wells Fargo, Findlay Kia, the Aviators and the Military Warriors Support Foundation teamed up to make the surprise happen (the kids had no idea it was coming!)

“I don’t think words can really express how I feel for the organizations that have helped,” said Stanley. “I am deeply indebted to them and grateful.”

Christine Stanley wants to instill that same sense of giving in her kids, “I hope I can instill that in my own kids, that they could be good to their community and give back …. and help them to realize what it makes other people feel like.”

The Aviators hoped to make a big reveal in front of a sold-out ballpark, but things are different with the pandemic.

The family said they’re grateful they won’t have to worry about a car payment or having to make repairs on an older vehicle.