Local club sports team hopes to be reclassified to play as COVID restrictions start to loosen up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As capacity restrictions are loosening up and more people are getting vaccinated, some club sports teams are asking for a chance to play. Full-contact club sports such as group cheer, basketball, and water polo are currently prohibited from competing due to COVID-19 restrictions.

8 News Now spoke to one local team, who says they should be reclassified.

“I love being with my team, through all the wins and losses, it’s always fun,” said Saul Biddle, who plays water polo.

Saul Biddle has played for Team Vegas Water Polo for six years.

He says the current water polo classification as ‘high risk’ because it is a contact sport has made it difficult for his team.

“Mentally, there’s a weight on our shoulder,” Biddle.

Right now, the club team is only allowed to do conditioning-based practices with no contact.

“There’s no adversity in practice, everything’s separate, every things individual. But we’re a team. We’re not an individual sport. So they’re missing that aspect of it,” said Mark St. John, the head coach of Team Vegas Water Polo.

Coach St. John says he has brought his concerns to the state, which recently reclassified lacrosse as a minimal contact sport. St. John says he is asking for water polo to be reclassified, citing competition and practices in chlorinated water.

“We’re not arguing that we’re not a contact sport, St. John said. Our argument is that even though we are a contact sport, the environment in which we play in makes it a safe sport.”

St. John has recently hosted tournaments in Utah, requiring two negative COVID tests before the competition. He’s asking for in-state competition to be allowed under the same strict protocols, pointing out some local hockey clubs have already been able to do so.

“We were willing to go through any hoop, follow any guidelines for our kids,” said St. John. “We just want to be given a chance to do so.”

Overall he says this is for his young athletes, who want to get back to the sport they love.

“We’re just looking at the future and hoping we can get back to our regular practices because we miss them,” Biddle said.

This week the state’s COVID-19 response team was asked about modifying the current guidelines for youth and adult sports. At this point, they are continuing to monitor cases and taking input from public health professionals.