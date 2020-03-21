Local clinic donates more than 1k masks to Nathan Adelson Hospice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As our valley faces a shortage in medical supplies, one local clinic is doing what they can to help.

American Male Wellness (AMW) donated over 1,000 masks that healthcare workers need to Nathan Adelson Hospice on Friday.

The hospice gives end-of-life care to patients, so the people being treated there are at very high risk for getting the virus.

AMW is shutting down their male health clinic, as the governor requested. In the time being, they are offering free telemedicine online consultations.

If other medical professionals can’t find any masks, AMW says they are selling them on their website.

Other members of our community are also doing what they can to make sure our valley healthcare workers are staying safe.

Westgate Las Vegas donated a large supply of gloves and masks to Southwest Medical. SMA tweeted a photo of their team members posing with boxes of donations.