LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A month after The Bureau of Land Management announced proposed changes to Calico Basin in Red Rock Canyon, two local climbing organizations are pushing back.

“Me and my family have been coming out here for years,” local hiker Drake Hickey told 8 News Now of Calico Basin.

It’s a popular destination for hikers and climbers, and it’s one of the free, open areas within Red Rock Canyon, but that could soon change.

A view from Calico Basin (KLAS)

“There’s really nowhere else to go,” Hickey explained. “Where you can just decompress after working all day.”

In May, The BLM finalized a Recreation Management Plan for Calico Basin, which allows the consideration of a fee and reservation system.

Bryan Friesen, President of Southern Nevada Climbers Coalition, said this week, they joined fellow climbing organization Access Fund to appeal the BLM’s proposal, as Friesen told 8 News Now, they believe restrictions like this could cause problems.

“It might push some of those people out to the other areas,” Friesen said. “That don’t have the same facilities and can really end up being trashed.”

Instead, Friesen said they hope to come to a compromise, and promote education and preservation.

“The desert is extremely sensitive,” Friesen said. “And if people are trampling around, that does create an issue.”

This way, they said people like Hickey can continue to enjoy everything our beautiful desert has to offer.

The BLM is holding two public meetings next week, where they are seeking input on proposed changes, including Calico Basin.