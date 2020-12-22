Local claimants speak out on stimulus bill, concerns with DETR implementation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Millions of Americans could see stimulus payments as soon as next week, as Congress is expected to pass a COVID relief bill tonight. It would include $600 checks to Americans making under $75,000.

It’s also a race against time to get it passed before unemployment benefits run out for some.

Thousands of claimants have been waiting to see what would happen with this stimulus bill. It would mean many people, including gig workers, could continue to get benefits.

But some still have worries in Nevada.

“It is going to help out,” said claimant Elijah Nott, “that about equals what my paycheck was before.”

Nobody is likely as anxious to hear about the bill than the Silver State’s unemployment claimants.

“$600 does not sound like a lot, it’s half of the other stimulus bill, but it is help,” said Melissa Schilling.

Not only will it add $600 stimulus checks to most Americans, but it will also extend benefits for unemployment claimants. That includes pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA), the program put in place for gig workers and independent contractors. PUA was set to end this month.

Schilling says her daughter is still waiting for her claim to be processed, and she is helping.

“It will help, like I said, pay bills. It will help buy food, it will catch things up a little,” she explained.

In the summer, the CARES Act extra weekly payments of $600 ended for claimants. This new bill brings back that bonus, but it is lower at $300 week.

“That will at least help cover the bills, rent, electricity and gas,” said Nott.

The concern for many moving forward is if the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) can disperse this money timely. Claimants have contacted 8 News Now about missing lost wages benefits dated from September.

Nott had several payments delayed.

“When you look at the number of issues that has happened anytime they try and do anything, there is a major cause of concern that after next week, I might be sitting here for a couple of weeks with no pay,” he said.

“I am very concerned, considering we are waiting for money from August still, and this is December,” Schilling expressed. “If they enact that $300, is that going to be another four months to wait for that to even start?”

We also have an update regarding lost wages assistance. Week five is being paid out; it is slow due to IT limitations. DETR tells us they are working on fixing that issue, and that payments could take another week to complete. No word on if there will be a week six.