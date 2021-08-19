Local Cirque performer excited to take the stage again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After a 17-month hiatus, Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE reopens Thursday night at Mandalay Bay. One performer says she’s thrilled to be getting back in front of a live audience.

Selloane Nkela is a featured singer in the show. The veteran of La Nouba and Lion King had always worked hard, so when shows went dark in March of 2020, she lifted her light, teaching yoga.

“I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to block all that out,” said Nkela. “By going to the studio to teach yoga and give back.”

With the show returning, Nkela is sharing her journey on social media.

“We have new things in the show now,” said Nkela. “You’re going to gag! You’re going to be like ‘WHAT?!'”

You might also gasp when you watch her character, The Moon Goddess, suspended above the stage.

“You’re lifted all the way up and you have to come down. People are screaming and you have to get it together and you have to be grounded. So, thanks to yoga for that,” said Nkela.

Whether on the ground or in the air, the acrobats, dancers, and crew are eager and grateful to bring live entertainment back to Las Vegas.

“There is something about the energetic audience,” said Nkela. “Having that from them means so much to us.”