Local churches organize prayer march for Saturday to remember George Floyd

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas churches across the valley are gathering Saturday morning to march in the name of George Floyd.

CityServe Las Vegas, a group made up of pastors, churches, medical clinics and medical professionals from the Christian faith sector is planning the march to remember George Floyd and to express “the pain our black community experiences,” the coalition said in a news release.

Churches involved:

Hope Church,

Faith Community Lutheran,

Calvary Chapel Las Vegas,

Balm of Gilead,

Prayer Center Revival Church,

Centro Familiar Cristiano

The prayer march with these churches will be held Saturday, June 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participators will meet at the Downtown Area Command Center located at 621 N 9th Street and march to the MLK statue.

There will be five prayer stops throughout, including the Governor’s office. CityServe says all are welcome to attend.