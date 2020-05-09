Local churches, medical professionals join to offer free COVID-19 testing to public

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local churches and medical professionals are coming together to offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing to the public. The cooperative effort is called “City Serve.”

Testing was held Saturday at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas, where 500 test kits were available.

In order to get the nasal swab test, residents have to make an appointment online.

City Serve says everyone is welcome, regardless of insurance or ability to pay. The organization is taking donations to help offset costs.

“We’re hoping we can get a site up north, get a site to the east and get something more downtown, too,” Pastor Craig Michaelson with Faith Community Lutheran Church said. “Our hope all along is that we can get more sites so that we can increase the volume of providing these free tests for people.”

In addition to the testing, City Serve is also offering “COVID-19 household care” for those who test positive.

Volunteers are available every day for prayer, and to run errands for the patient.

For information on making an appointment and to see the rotating test locations, CLICK HERE.