LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you need a Christmas tree, there’s an opportunity to get one for free.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is partnering with Liberty Baptist Church for its annual Christmas experience. It takes place on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the church which is located at 6501 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and starts at 4:30 p.m.

The first 150 families will get a free, fresh-cut Christmas tree. There will be games, food, and an appearance by Santa.