Local church bringing beloved high school tradition to valley students

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — “All students have really lost a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are afraid that they also are going to lose their prom.”

Michael Baggett is the student pastor at Mosaic Church. High school juniors and seniors will dance the night away there on May 1, as organizers bring back a little bit of normalcy to those across the valley with their 2021 “A Night Under the Stars” prom.

“This is sort of like our last hurrah, and CCSD didn’t put anything together for that, so Mosaic Church took the opportunity to do it themselves, and it’s really great,” praised senior Andrew Maxwell.

There will be a DJ, decorations, selfie photo booths, and most importantly, students from all over the valley coming together to enjoy each other’s company.

It’s an experience that has become so foreign to all of us this past year.

“As a senior, I’ve never had a real prom, and last year, it was canceled, so we haven’t had that experience,” shared senior Aubrey Bucher, “and I think it is important that they are hosting this and that we actually get to experience it before we graduate.”

The event starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. Due to social distancing and safety guidelines, Mosaic Church will be selling tickets for a one-hour window, allowing kids to come for an hour and then leave with friends to go to dinner or another activity. This also helps keep the capacity down and monitored.

“When I went to prom, it was a four-hour deal where we went, and we were there the whole time with all of our friends,” recalled Mosaic Senior Pastor Rod Poepping. “But we have found that today, the culture is much different.”

Tickets are $10, and if students want to stay longer, they always have the option to buy an extra ticket. To purchase tickets to A Night Under the Stars, click here.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Baggett at michael@mosaiclv.org.