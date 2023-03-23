LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five Las Vegas school choirs were chosen Thursday to perform with classic rock group Foreigner during their residency at the Venetian Theater starting March 24.

The choirs include Green Valley High School, Pinecrest Academy Cadence Campus, Liberty High School, Pinecrest Academy Sloan Campus, and Clark High School.

Choir directors submitted video of their choir singing Foreigner’s hit song “I Want to Know What Love Is.” The winning groups won $500 and will accompany the band during their Las Vegas performances.

Radio station 96.3 KKLZ put on the contest, which was open to Clark and Nye County choir directors.

“96.3 KKLZ is totally excited about giving local talent […] the opportunity to perform on such a huge stage with such a legendary band like Foreigner,” said Mike O’Brian, program director for the radio station.

The British-American rock band, initially formed in 1976, is known for its hits like “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Hot Blooded.”