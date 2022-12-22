LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Food is a big part of the holiday experience. Families or friends often gather to make special meals.

8 News Now reporter Candese Charles visited with Italian chef Nickolas Rizzo and his wife Katie Rizzo, also a chef. Both were holding a cooking class.

Here is a list of the recipes the Rizzos shared:

Dish 1: Cacio E Pepe with Squid Ink Tagliatelle

Fresh tagliatelle

600 grams fresh egg yolk

500 grams pasta flour – use “00” which is a grading system for pasta flour

50 grams squid ink

Blend egg yolk and squid ink into flour with hands until combined. Let rest for 20 min. Cut into pasta shape desired.

Cacio e Pepe Sauce

40 grams Parmigiano cheese

40 g Pecorino cheese

Olive Oil

Pasta Water

Grate Parmigiano and Pecorino, add olive oil, and pasta to the pan, and toss with heat until sauce is combined.

Dish 2: Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli with Pomodoro Sauce

Ravioli Pasta Dough

600 grams fresh egg yolk

500 grams pasta flour “00”

Blend egg yolk into flour with hands until combined. Let rest for 20 min. Cut into pasta shape desired.

Ravioli Filling: Spinach & Ricotta

500 grams fresh ricotta

1 kg fresh spinach cooked & squeezed to remove excess water

100 grams grated Parmigiano cheese

Pinch of salt

Pinch of nutmeg

3 whole eggs

Cook and strain fresh spinach. Use a food processor to combine spinach, ricotta, grated Parmigiano, salt, nutmeg, and whole eggs. Place in a piping bag.

Pomodoro Sauce:

500 grams of San Marzano tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

Pinch of salt

50 grams of olive oil

Sweat garlic in olive oil and add San Marzano tomatoes. Cook gently for two hours with the lid off of the pot.

Dish 3: Sage Focaccia

Fried sage focaccia

Mortadella

Burrata cheese

Cut fried focaccia into pieces. Place mortadella on top of focaccia. Add a scoop of burrata on top of each piece of mortadella. Enjoy!

Dish 4: Cannolis

Place cannoli cream into cannoli shell. Finish with grated chocolate, crushed pistachio pieces, candied orange peel, and Amarena cherries.