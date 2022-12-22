LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Food is a big part of the holiday experience. Families or friends often gather to make special meals.
8 News Now reporter Candese Charles visited with Italian chef Nickolas Rizzo and his wife Katie Rizzo, also a chef. Both were holding a cooking class.
Here is a list of the recipes the Rizzos shared:
Dish 1: Cacio E Pepe with Squid Ink Tagliatelle
- Fresh tagliatelle
- 600 grams fresh egg yolk
- 500 grams pasta flour – use “00” which is a grading system for pasta flour
- 50 grams squid ink
Blend egg yolk and squid ink into flour with hands until combined. Let rest for 20 min. Cut into pasta shape desired.
Cacio e Pepe Sauce
- 40 grams Parmigiano cheese
- 40 g Pecorino cheese
Olive Oil
Pasta Water
Grate Parmigiano and Pecorino, add olive oil, and pasta to the pan, and toss with heat until sauce is combined.
Dish 2: Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli with Pomodoro Sauce
Ravioli Pasta Dough
- 600 grams fresh egg yolk
- 500 grams pasta flour “00”
Blend egg yolk into flour with hands until combined. Let rest for 20 min. Cut into pasta shape desired.
Ravioli Filling: Spinach & Ricotta
- 500 grams fresh ricotta
- 1 kg fresh spinach cooked & squeezed to remove excess water
- 100 grams grated Parmigiano cheese
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 3 whole eggs
Cook and strain fresh spinach. Use a food processor to combine spinach, ricotta, grated Parmigiano, salt, nutmeg, and whole eggs. Place in a piping bag.
Pomodoro Sauce:
- 500 grams of San Marzano tomatoes
- 2 garlic cloves
- Pinch of salt
- 50 grams of olive oil
Sweat garlic in olive oil and add San Marzano tomatoes. Cook gently for two hours with the lid off of the pot.
Dish 3: Sage Focaccia
- Fried sage focaccia
- Mortadella
- Burrata cheese
Cut fried focaccia into pieces. Place mortadella on top of focaccia. Add a scoop of burrata on top of each piece of mortadella. Enjoy!
Dish 4: Cannolis
Place cannoli cream into cannoli shell. Finish with grated chocolate, crushed pistachio pieces, candied orange peel, and Amarena cherries.