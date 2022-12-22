LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Food is a big part of the holiday experience. Families or friends often gather to make special meals.

8 News Now reporter Candese Charles visited with Italian chef Nickolas Rizzo and his wife Katie Rizzo, also a chef. Both were holding a cooking class.

Here is a list of the recipes the Rizzos shared:

Dish 1: Cacio E Pepe with Squid Ink Tagliatelle

  • Fresh tagliatelle 
  • 600 grams fresh egg yolk
  • 500 grams pasta flour – use “00” which is a grading system for pasta flour
  • 50 grams squid ink

Blend egg yolk and squid ink into flour with hands until combined. Let rest for 20 min. Cut into pasta shape desired.

Cacio e Pepe Sauce

  • 40 grams Parmigiano cheese
  • 40 g Pecorino cheese

Olive Oil
Pasta Water

Grate Parmigiano and Pecorino, add olive oil, and pasta to the pan, and toss with heat until sauce is combined.

Dish 2: Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli with Pomodoro Sauce

Ravioli Pasta Dough

  • 600 grams fresh egg yolk
  • 500 grams pasta flour “00”

Blend egg yolk into flour with hands until combined. Let rest for 20 min. Cut into pasta shape desired.

Ravioli Filling: Spinach & Ricotta

  • 500 grams fresh ricotta
  • 1 kg fresh spinach cooked & squeezed to remove excess water
  • 100 grams grated Parmigiano cheese
  • Pinch of salt
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • 3 whole eggs

Cook and strain fresh spinach. Use a food processor to combine spinach, ricotta, grated Parmigiano, salt, nutmeg, and whole eggs. Place in a piping bag.

Pomodoro Sauce: 

  • 500 grams of San Marzano tomatoes
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • Pinch of salt
  • 50 grams of olive oil

Sweat garlic in olive oil and add San Marzano tomatoes. Cook gently for two hours with the lid off of the pot. 

Dish 3: Sage Focaccia 

  • Fried sage focaccia 
  • Mortadella
  • Burrata cheese

Cut fried focaccia into pieces. Place mortadella on top of focaccia. Add a scoop of burrata on top of each piece of mortadella. Enjoy!

Dish 4: Cannolis 

Place cannoli cream into cannoli shell. Finish with grated chocolate, crushed pistachio pieces, candied orange peel, and Amarena cherries. 